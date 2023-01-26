A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

After finishing at $26.33 in the prior trading day, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) closed at $26.18, down -0.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4916442 shares were traded. EPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EPD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 337.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when TEAGUE AJ bought 3,650 shares for $24.09 per share. The transaction valued at 87,921 led to the insider holds 2,337,775 shares of the business.

BARTH CARIN MARCY bought 5,000 shares of EPD for $119,950 on Dec 27. The Director now owns 75,776 shares after completing the transaction at $23.99 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, TEAGUE AJ, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 21,150 shares for $23.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,159 and bolstered with 2,335,225 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enterprise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPD has reached a high of $28.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.47B. Insiders hold about 32.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EPD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.89M with a Short Ratio of 19.60M, compared to 27.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EPD’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.78, compared to 1.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.47. The current Payout Ratio is 80.00% for EPD, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 21, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.59 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.49. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.81B, up 35.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69.61B and the low estimate is $46.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.