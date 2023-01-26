A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

After finishing at $92.32 in the prior trading day, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) closed at $92.34, up 0.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1522419 shares were traded. SPLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.73.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPLK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $86.

On November 07, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $90.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on November 07, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Morgan Scott sold 1,000 shares for $88.13 per share. The transaction valued at 88,130 led to the insider holds 122,953 shares of the business.

Child Jason sold 2,000 shares of SPLK for $174,080 on Sep 07. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 214,773 shares after completing the transaction at $87.04 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Morgan Scott, who serves as the SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $87.57 each. As a result, the insider received 87,570 and left with 129,311 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPLK has reached a high of $150.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 163.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.96M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPLK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.79M with a Short Ratio of 7.86M, compared to 6.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 5.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 34 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 39 analysts recommending between $3.17 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67B, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.84B and the low estimate is $3.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.