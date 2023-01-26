An investigation into Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $17.36 in the prior trading day, Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) closed at $17.33, down -0.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2574497 shares were traded. EXEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXEL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On June 24, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.

On November 19, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $34.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on November 19, 2021, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Lamb Peter sold 20,000 shares for $15.88 per share. The transaction valued at 317,600 led to the insider holds 410,958 shares of the business.

POSTE GEORGE sold 40,000 shares of EXEL for $667,200 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 193,189 shares after completing the transaction at $16.68 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Haley Patrick J., who serves as the EVP, Commercial of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $17.94 each. As a result, the insider received 717,600 and left with 261,591 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Exelixis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXEL has reached a high of $23.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 322.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.46M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EXEL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.34M with a Short Ratio of 11.60M, compared to 9.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $403.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $419.43M to a low estimate of $377.24M. As of the current estimate, Exelixis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $328.42M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $432.44M, a decrease of -4.10% less than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $462.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $420.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.