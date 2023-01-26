An overall feel about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) closed at $116.09 up 8.99% from its previous closing price of $106.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10465541 shares were traded. COF stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Capital One Financial Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $100 from $120 previously.

On January 05, 2023, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $79.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $119.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when West Kara sold 606 shares for $114.63 per share. The transaction valued at 69,466 led to the insider holds 7,793 shares of the business.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D sold 12,537 shares of COF for $1,438,871 on Nov 14. The Chairman and CEO now owns 3,757,022 shares after completing the transaction at $114.77 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Alexander Robert M., who serves as the Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 7,857 shares for $115.00 each. As a result, the insider received 903,555 and left with 61,352 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Capital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COF has reached a high of $160.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COF has traded an average of 3.07M shares per day and 3.57M over the past ten days. A total of 383.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 377.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for COF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.06M with a Short Ratio of 6.31M, compared to 7.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for COF is 2.40, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66. The current Payout Ratio is 11.80% for COF, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.83 and a low estimate of $3.72, while EPS last year was $5.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.55, with high estimates of $6.22 and low estimates of $2.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.83 and $19.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.9. EPS for the following year is $17.46, with 21 analysts recommending between $20.37 and $8.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.78B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.08B to a low estimate of $8.32B. As of the current estimate, Capital One Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.12B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.64B, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.17B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.43B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.14B and the low estimate is $33.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.