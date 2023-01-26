An overall feel about Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR) closed at $115.78 up 0.24% from its previous closing price of $115.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605504 shares were traded. CR stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Crane Holdings Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $129 from $116 previously.

On December 03, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $111.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Gallo Kurt F. sold 2,750 shares for $105.53 per share. The transaction valued at 290,208 led to the insider holds 25,845 shares of the business.

Maue Richard A sold 5,907 shares of CR for $616,159 on Nov 07. The Sr. V.P. & CFO now owns 79,147 shares after completing the transaction at $104.31 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Alcala Alejandro, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 25,649 shares for $104.38 each. As a result, the insider received 2,677,243 and left with 22,177 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crane’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CR has reached a high of $116.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CR has traded an average of 277.84K shares per day and 362.27k over the past ten days. A total of 56.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.85M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 730.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 654.88k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CR is 1.88, from 1.29 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95. The current Payout Ratio is 20.70% for CR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 14, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.98 and a low estimate of $1.82, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.09, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.7 and $7.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.66. EPS for the following year is $8.16, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.7 and $7.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $825.58M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $842.87M to a low estimate of $811.9M. As of the current estimate, Crane Holdings Co.’s year-ago sales were $770.5M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $846.73M, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $865.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $828.12M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.56B and the low estimate is $3.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.