Analysis of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI): Selected Notes

The closing price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) was $30.81 for the day, up 1.75% from the previous closing price of $30.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581656 shares were traded. DNLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.79.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DNLI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

On November 02, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 02, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Schuth Alexander O. sold 10,000 shares for $29.53 per share. The transaction valued at 295,339 led to the insider holds 497,173 shares of the business.

Ho Carole sold 1,459 shares of DNLI for $41,552 on Jan 09. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 177,454 shares after completing the transaction at $28.48 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Ho Carole, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 1,451 shares for $28.67 each. As a result, the insider received 41,600 and left with 178,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNLI has reached a high of $39.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.38.

Shares Statistics:

DNLI traded an average of 682.92K shares per day over the past three months and 655.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.72M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DNLI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.41M, compared to 6.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.89% and a Short% of Float of 8.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.13 and -$2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.6. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 13 analysts recommending between -$1.22 and -$3.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $115.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.66M, up 136.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197.11M and the low estimate is $33.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.