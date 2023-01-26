Analysis of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR): Selected Notes

The closing price of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) was $86.46 for the day, up 0.79% from the previous closing price of $85.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 779061 shares were traded. IIPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IIPR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 19, 2022, Compass Point Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $175.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Gold Alan D bought 1,000 shares for $97.79 per share. The transaction valued at 97,792 led to the insider holds 213,308 shares of the business.

Gold Alan D bought 1,000 shares of IIPR for $94,220 on Aug 10. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 212,308 shares after completing the transaction at $94.22 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Kreitzer Gary A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,196 shares for $30.13 each. As a result, the insider received 66,164 and left with 28,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Innovative’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IIPR has reached a high of $211.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.08.

Shares Statistics:

IIPR traded an average of 365.00K shares per day over the past three months and 589.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.59M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IIPR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 2.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.61% and a Short% of Float of 10.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.47, IIPR has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.92.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.57 and $5.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.36. EPS for the following year is $5.89, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.43 and $5.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IIPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $276.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $271.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $274.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.55M, up 34.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $307.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $337.49M and the low estimate is $288.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.