Are AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) closed at $2.29 up 4.57% from its previous closing price of $2.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 903346 shares were traded. POWW stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AMMO Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $6 previously.

On April 22, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On April 08, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 08, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Goodmanson Robert sold 10,000 shares for $2.22 per share. The transaction valued at 22,200 led to the insider holds 234,616 shares of the business.

Goodmanson Robert sold 10,000 shares of POWW for $21,150 on Nov 23. The President now owns 244,616 shares after completing the transaction at $2.12 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Markley Harry S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $3.63 each. As a result, the insider received 18,150 and left with 140,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMMO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POWW has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0614, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5166.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, POWW has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 896.68k over the past ten days. A total of 116.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.87M. Insiders hold about 24.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.30% stake in the company. Shares short for POWW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.81M with a Short Ratio of 7.48M, compared to 10.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.39% and a Short% of Float of 11.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $302.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $289.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $240.27M, up 22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $352.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $389.1M and the low estimate is $328.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.