Are analysts optimistic about Select Energy Services Inc.’s (NYSE:WTTR) stock?

The closing price of Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) was $8.64 for the day, up 3.85% from the previous closing price of $8.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508174 shares were traded. WTTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WTTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Seaport Global Securities on July 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 13, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8.50 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Szymanski Brian sold 2,150 shares for $8.35 per share. The transaction valued at 17,952 led to the insider holds 89,422 shares of the business.

Szymanski Brian sold 3,000 shares of WTTR for $24,060 on Feb 25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 103,057 shares after completing the transaction at $8.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Select’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTTR has reached a high of $10.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.86.

Shares Statistics:

WTTR traded an average of 680.39K shares per day over the past three months and 637.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.80M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WTTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 2.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $764.62M, up 77.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.