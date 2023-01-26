Are analysts optimistic about Sprinklr Inc.’s (NYSE:CXM) stock?

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) closed the day trading at $9.54 up 2.14% from the previous closing price of $9.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605356 shares were traded. CXM stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.96.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CXM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Sarin Manish sold 3,930 shares for $8.81 per share. The transaction valued at 34,623 led to the insider holds 555,085 shares of the business.

Haley Daniel P sold 456 shares of CXM for $3,972 on Dec 12. The General Counsel and Corp. Sec. now owns 100,544 shares after completing the transaction at $8.71 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Thomas Ragy, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,111 shares for $8.71 each. As a result, the insider received 9,677 and left with 547,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXM has reached a high of $15.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CXM traded about 533.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CXM traded about 652.28k shares per day. A total of 260.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.00M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CXM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 2.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $619.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $616M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $492.39M, up 25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $749.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $767.3M and the low estimate is $736.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.