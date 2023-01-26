Are Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.96, up 3.18% from its previous closing price of $12.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1360812 shares were traded. RADI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.43.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RADI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On January 06, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on January 06, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RADI has reached a high of $16.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RADI traded 1.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.82M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RADI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.96M with a Short Ratio of 7.83M, compared to 6.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.25% and a Short% of Float of 8.50%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$1.29, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RADI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.61M, up 30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $170.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.55M and the low estimate is $161.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.