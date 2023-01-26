As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) offers stability

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) closed the day trading at $29.74 up 0.68% from the previous closing price of $29.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3046399 shares were traded. SJR stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.71.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SJR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shaw’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJR has reached a high of $31.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SJR traded about 960.89K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SJR traded about 1.25M shares per day. A total of 499.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 464.48M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SJR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.71M with a Short Ratio of 4.16M, compared to 8.15M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

SJR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.89, up from 1.18 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.24. The current Payout Ratio is 108.10% for SJR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 02, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.21 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $1B. As of the current estimate, Shaw Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated decrease of -7.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SJR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.35B, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.17B and the low estimate is $3.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.