BFAM (Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) closed at $76.20 in the last session, down -2.41% from day before closing price of $78.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506617 shares were traded. BFAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BFAM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 133.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $114.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on July 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $158 to $173.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Burke Mary Lou sold 3,500 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 262,500 led to the insider holds 35,674 shares of the business.

BOLAND ELIZABETH J sold 2,000 shares of BFAM for $270,000 on Mar 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 98,571 shares after completing the transaction at $135.00 per share. On Feb 04, another insider, BOLAND ELIZABETH J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,846 shares for $130.00 each. As a result, the insider received 369,980 and left with 90,451 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bright’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFAM has reached a high of $140.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BFAM traded on average about 473.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 363.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.07M. Shares short for BFAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 657.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 864.27k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.62. EPS for the following year is $3.28, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.65 and $3.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $524.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $527.1M to a low estimate of $522.6M. As of the current estimate, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $460.33M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $537.2M, an increase of 16.10% over than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $542M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $534.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.76B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.