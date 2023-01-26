Considering Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) closed at $29.84 in the last session, up 0.88% from day before closing price of $29.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748733 shares were traded. AMKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMKR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On December 22, 2021, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28.50 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when Faust Megan sold 6,000 shares for $29.28 per share. The transaction valued at 175,680 led to the insider holds 8,512 shares of the business.

Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean sold 30,000 shares of AMKR for $921,900 on Jan 17. The President and CEO now owns 155,000 shares after completing the transaction at $30.73 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $25.68 each. As a result, the insider received 770,400 and left with 170,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amkor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMKR has reached a high of $31.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMKR traded on average about 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 947.49k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 244.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.43M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMKR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.91M, compared to 3.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 8.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AMKR is 0.30, which was 0.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.01. EPS for the following year is $3.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.14B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.31B and the low estimate is $7.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.