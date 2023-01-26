Considering DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $12.81 in the prior trading day, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) closed at $12.99, up 1.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1993217 shares were traded. DBRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DBRG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.

On December 16, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on December 16, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Stewart Liam bought 3,300 shares for $15.26 per share. The transaction valued at 50,348 led to the insider holds 114,812 shares of the business.

Ganzi Marc C bought 32,000 shares of DBRG for $487,040 on Sep 20. The CEO now owns 386,423 shares after completing the transaction at $15.22 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Ganzi Marc C, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 27,943 shares for $17.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 498,224 and bolstered with 354,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has reached a high of $32.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 162.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.71M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DBRG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.79M with a Short Ratio of 8.69M, compared to 7.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.36% and a Short% of Float of 6.27%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DBRG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.13 and -$3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $294.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $304.8M to a low estimate of $283.1M. As of the current estimate, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $252.17M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $306.46M, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $327.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $292.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965.8M, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.