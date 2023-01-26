Considering RingCentral Inc. (RNG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) closed at $37.52 in the last session, down -1.19% from day before closing price of $37.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1420942 shares were traded. RNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.82.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RNG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Marlow John H sold 835 shares for $34.96 per share. The transaction valued at 29,189 led to the insider holds 193,661 shares of the business.

Agarwal Vaibhav sold 945 shares of RNG for $33,472 on Jan 04. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 99,065 shares after completing the transaction at $35.42 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Shmunis Vladimir, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, sold 38,017 shares for $39.86 each. As a result, the insider received 1,515,472 and left with 241,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNG has reached a high of $179.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RNG traded on average about 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.96M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.19M, compared to 6.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.81% and a Short% of Float of 10.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 29 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 26 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $502.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $509M to a low estimate of $499.39M. As of the current estimate, RingCentral Inc.’s year-ago sales were $393.42M, an estimated increase of 27.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $544.97M, an increase of 21.50% less than the figure of $27.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $563M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $529.99M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, up 25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.