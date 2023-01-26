Considering Seagen Inc. (SGEN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $136.85 in the prior trading day, Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) closed at $138.01, up 0.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 733999 shares were traded. SGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SGEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on November 21, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

On October 11, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $177 to $178.

On June 29, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $220.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on June 29, 2022, with a $220 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when LIU JEAN I sold 578 shares for $130.71 per share. The transaction valued at 75,548 led to the insider holds 85,113 shares of the business.

DANSEY ROGER D sold 7,500 shares of SGEN for $1,012,500 on Jan 05. The President R&D & CMO now owns 97,539 shares after completing the transaction at $135.00 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, LIU JEAN I, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 4,525 shares for $135.00 each. As a result, the insider received 610,875 and left with 85,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGEN has reached a high of $183.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 983.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 184.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.63M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SGEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 2.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.79 and a low estimate of -$1.33, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.08 and -$3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.47. EPS for the following year is -$1.6, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.98 and -$3.18.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $466M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $504.3M to a low estimate of $417.62M. As of the current estimate, Seagen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $429.85M, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $500.21M, an increase of 24.20% over than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $521.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $472.7M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.