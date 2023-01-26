EXTR (Extreme Networks Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Extreme Networks Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.50, down -14.55% from its previous closing price of $19.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9064140 shares were traded. EXTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.65.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EXTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.50.

On July 29, 2021, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On July 15, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on July 15, 2020, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Thomas Remi sold 10,000 shares for $18.46 per share. The transaction valued at 184,567 led to the insider holds 103,347 shares of the business.

Burton Ingrid sold 9,000 shares of EXTR for $183,150 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 63,243 shares after completing the transaction at $20.35 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Thomas Remi, who serves as the EVP Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $20.74 each. As a result, the insider received 207,409 and left with 113,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Extreme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has reached a high of $21.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EXTR traded 1.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.40M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EXTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.44M with a Short Ratio of 9.79M, compared to 7.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.