FORM (FormFactor Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $27.62 in the prior trading day, FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) closed at $27.86, up 0.87%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609823 shares were traded. FORM stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FORM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when LINK RAYMOND A sold 1,600 shares for $40.23 per share. The transaction valued at 64,368 led to the insider holds 61,392 shares of the business.

STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY sold 6,000 shares of FORM for $255,703 on Feb 09. The Director now owns 15,998 shares after completing the transaction at $42.62 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Obregon-Jimenez Rebeca, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,400 shares for $41.61 each. As a result, the insider received 99,869 and left with 4,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FormFactor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FORM has reached a high of $44.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 622.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 371.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.31M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FORM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 3.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 6.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $155.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $155.22M to a low estimate of $154.82M. As of the current estimate, FormFactor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $205M, an estimated decrease of -24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.97M, a decrease of -22.30% over than the figure of -$24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FORM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $778.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $736.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $742.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $769.67M, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $693.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $830.03M and the low estimate is $642M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.