How is Under Armour Inc.’s (NYSE: UAA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) closed at $11.70 in the last session, down -0.17% from day before closing price of $11.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5217299 shares were traded. UAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UAA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 22, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $11.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares for $9.60 per share. The transaction valued at 240,085 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UAA for $234,732 on May 27. The Director now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAA has reached a high of $20.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UAA traded on average about 8.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 454.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.36M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UAA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.64M with a Short Ratio of 24.13M, compared to 22.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 12.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 27 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.73B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.91B and the low estimate is $5.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.