I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

The price of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) closed at $97.18 in the last session, up 0.89% from day before closing price of $96.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 93627609 shares were traded. AMZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.52.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMZN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on January 25, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $118 from $121 previously.

On January 24, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $125.

MKM Partners reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 18, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $145 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when AMAZON COM INC sold 260,000 shares for $26.99 per share. The transaction valued at 7,017,400 led to the insider holds 13,918,445 shares of the business.

Reynolds Shelley sold 3,500 shares of AMZN for $329,000 on Nov 21. The Vice President now owns 119,780 shares after completing the transaction at $94.00 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Olsavsky Brian T, who serves as the Senior Vice President and CFO of the company, sold 15,240 shares for $94.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,432,560 and left with 49,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amazon.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 89.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 60.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has reached a high of $170.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMZN traded on average about 85.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 77.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.20B. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 75.25M with a Short Ratio of 76.83M, compared to 77.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 34 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 43 analysts recommending between $3.47 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 37 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $155.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $160.63B to a low estimate of $130.4B. As of the current estimate, Amazon.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.41B, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.17B, an increase of 14.40% over than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $140B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.41B.

A total of 47 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $490.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $520.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.82B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 47 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $596.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $633.93B and the low estimate is $553.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.