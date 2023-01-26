I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS).

The price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) closed at $50.49 in the last session, down -2.34% from day before closing price of $51.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1613429 shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $58 from $83 previously.

On November 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $40.

On July 19, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 19, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Lewis Karen sold 2,955 shares for $51.58 per share. The transaction valued at 152,419 led to the insider holds 37,709 shares of the business.

Eisele Jeffrey sold 4,479 shares of APLS for $231,027 on Jan 23. The Chief Development Officer now owns 47,718 shares after completing the transaction at $51.58 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Machiels Alec, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $52.42 each. As a result, the insider received 65,525 and left with 267,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 48.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $70.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APLS traded on average about 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 951.23k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 109.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.52M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.78M with a Short Ratio of 9.17M, compared to 9.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.99% and a Short% of Float of 10.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.11 and a low estimate of -$1.75, while EPS last year was -$2.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.56, with high estimates of -$1.23 and low estimates of -$2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.31 and -$7.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.97. EPS for the following year is -$4.86, with 14 analysts recommending between -$3.29 and -$6.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $115.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $68.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.56M, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $249.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $395M and the low estimate is $109.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 217.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.