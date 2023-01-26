In spite of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (NYSE:APLE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) closed at $17.37 up 0.52% from its previous closing price of $17.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1188045 shares were traded. APLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 151.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $17 from $16 previously.

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 22, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Woolley Howard E. bought 936 shares for $16.03 per share. The transaction valued at 15,000 led to the insider holds 5,135 shares of the business.

KNIGHT GLADE M bought 5,000 shares of APLE for $81,425 on Nov 10. The Executive Chairman now owns 498,093 shares after completing the transaction at $16.29 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, KNIGHT GLADE M, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $16.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 81,047 and bolstered with 493,093 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLE has reached a high of $18.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APLE has traded an average of 1.40M shares per day and 1.12M over the past ten days. A total of 228.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.11M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APLE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.28M, compared to 5.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for APLE is 0.96, from 0.30 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.15. The current Payout Ratio is 55.90% for APLE, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $933.87M, up 30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.