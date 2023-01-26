In spite of EQT Corporation’s (NYSE:EQT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, EQT Corporation’s stock clocked out at $33.22, down -2.89% from its previous closing price of $34.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6572863 shares were traded. EQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EQT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 139.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on December 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $59.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Evancho Lesley sold 9,821 shares for $42.15 per share. The transaction valued at 414,003 led to the insider holds 115,895 shares of the business.

Jordan William E. sold 98,783 shares of EQT for $4,104,127 on Nov 09. The EVP, GC AND CORP SEC now owns 297,787 shares after completing the transaction at $41.55 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Jordan William E., who serves as the EVP, GC AND CORP SEC of the company, sold 98,783 shares for $41.51 each. As a result, the insider received 4,100,364 and left with 297,787 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EQT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQT has reached a high of $51.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.11.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EQT traded 6.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 369.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 365.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EQT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28.4M with a Short Ratio of 23.60M, compared to 24.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.69% and a Short% of Float of 9.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, EQT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.00% for EQT, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 12, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1837:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.23 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.92, with high estimates of $6.38 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.05 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $9.87, with 16 analysts recommending between $14.33 and $5.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $2.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2B to a low estimate of $1.93B. As of the current estimate, EQT Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.41B, an estimated increase of 59.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.61B, an increase of 44.30% less than the figure of $59.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.94B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65B, up 49.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.28B and the low estimate is $9.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.