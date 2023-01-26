In spite of HP Inc.’s (NYSE:HPQ) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) closed at $28.69 up 1.02% from its previous closing price of $28.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4645818 shares were traded. HPQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HP Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $29.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on August 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when LORES ENRIQUE sold 34,000 shares for $27.13 per share. The transaction valued at 922,420 led to the insider holds 804,268 shares of the business.

MYERS MARIE sold 7,380 shares of HPQ for $199,260 on Jan 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 27,316 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, McQuarrie David P., who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 20,609 shares for $26.64 each. As a result, the insider received 549,024 and left with 4,551 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPQ has reached a high of $41.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HPQ has traded an average of 7.31M shares per day and 5.69M over the past ten days. A total of 996.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 970.20M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HPQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 35.6M with a Short Ratio of 30.14M, compared to 44.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HPQ is 1.05, from 0.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.88. The current Payout Ratio is 32.80% for HPQ, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2202:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.11 and $3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.07. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $3.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.79B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $15.09B to a low estimate of $14.61B. As of the current estimate, HP Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.68B, an estimated decrease of -11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.13B, a decrease of -8.40% over than the figure of -$11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.32B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.49B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.91B and the low estimate is $56.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.