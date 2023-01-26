In the case of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), what’s next?

The closing price of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) was $68.89 for the day, down -0.78% from the previous closing price of $69.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3196390 shares were traded. ZM stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, MKM Partners on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $75 from $100 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $80.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on October 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Tomb Gregory sold 4,801 shares for $70.98 per share. The transaction valued at 340,775 led to the insider holds 28,611 shares of the business.

Sankarlingam Velchamy sold 2,993 shares of ZM for $208,133 on Jan 10. The Pres. of Engineering & Product now owns 24,395 shares after completing the transaction at $69.54 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Steckelberg Kelly, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,224 shares for $70.53 each. As a result, the insider received 227,397 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zoom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has reached a high of $156.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.85.

Shares Statistics:

ZM traded an average of 3.56M shares per day over the past three months and 2.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 342.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.78M. Insiders hold about 12.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.71M with a Short Ratio of 15.22M, compared to 17.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 32 analysts recommending between $4.99 and $2.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.26B and the low estimate is $4.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.