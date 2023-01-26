In What Direction Will Fulton Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Goes From Here?

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) closed the day trading at $16.08 up 0.19% from the previous closing price of $16.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1406836 shares were traded. FULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FULT, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.50.

On April 21, 2022, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $20.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Sargent Angela M sold 11,581 shares for $18.57 per share. The transaction valued at 215,028 led to the insider holds 70,079 shares of the business.

Etter Steven S sold 18,000 shares of FULT for $334,993 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 296,232 shares after completing the transaction at $18.61 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Snyder Angela M, who serves as the Sr Executive Vice President of the company, sold 4,818 shares for $18.23 each. As a result, the insider received 87,835 and left with 33,246 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fulton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULT has reached a high of $18.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FULT traded about 947.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FULT traded about 1.4M shares per day. A total of 167.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.88M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FULT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.92M with a Short Ratio of 4.36M, compared to 4.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Dividends & Splits

FULT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.53 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.37. The current Payout Ratio is 35.20% for FULT, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.71. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $226.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $229.53M to a low estimate of $219.3M. As of the current estimate, Fulton Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $168.8M, an estimated increase of 34.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.19M, an increase of 40.20% over than the figure of $34.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $233.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $218.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FULT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $795.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $775M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $787.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $676.03M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $905.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $929.88M and the low estimate is $883.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.