In What Direction Will Granite Construction Incorporated’s (NYSE:GVA) Stock Goes From Here?

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) closed the day trading at $41.10 up 0.12% from the previous closing price of $41.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1141517 shares were traded. GVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.43.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on April 15, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $55 from $35 previously.

On January 13, 2020, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $26.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 28, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 when Larkin Kyle T sold 8,000 shares for $31.06 per share. The transaction valued at 248,480 led to the insider holds 69,294 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Granite’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GVA has reached a high of $41.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GVA traded about 281.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GVA traded about 400.97k shares per day. A total of 43.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Shares short for GVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.25M, compared to 5.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.86% and a Short% of Float of 16.68%.

Dividends & Splits

GVA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.52, up from 0.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.61. The current Payout Ratio is 35.10% for GVA, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 15, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.98 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $752.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $760.61M to a low estimate of $742.5M. As of the current estimate, Granite Construction Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $683.2M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $565.4M, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $582.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $548.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.01B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.38B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.