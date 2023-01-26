In What Direction Will Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) was $56.25 for the day, up 1.41% from the previous closing price of $55.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8880695 shares were traded. SLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.27.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on January 23, 2023, Reiterated its Positive rating but revised its target price to $68 from $65 previously.

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Sonthalia Rajeev sold 65,740 shares for $56.11 per share. The transaction valued at 3,688,714 led to the insider holds 54,378 shares of the business.

Fyfe Kevin sold 36,850 shares of SLB for $2,118,875 on Jan 23. The VP & Treasurer now owns 32,105 shares after completing the transaction at $57.50 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Guild Howard, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 33,063 shares for $56.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,884,260 and left with 35,994 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Schlumberger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLB has reached a high of $62.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.58.

Shares Statistics:

SLB traded an average of 11.99M shares per day over the past three months and 11.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.65M with a Short Ratio of 21.01M, compared to 25.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, SLB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.89. The current Payout Ratio is 29.60% for SLB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.07 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.09B to a low estimate of $6.65B. As of the current estimate, Schlumberger Limited’s year-ago sales were $5.28B, an estimated increase of 32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.72B, an increase of 36.20% over than the figure of $32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.69B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.88B, up 32.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.26B and the low estimate is $31.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.