International Game Technology PLC (IGT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) closed the day trading at $26.09 up 1.64% from the previous closing price of $25.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 883528 shares were traded. IGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IGT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $26 from $30 previously.

On December 17, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 17, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $33.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IGT has reached a high of $30.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IGT traded about 1.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IGT traded about 799.82k shares per day. A total of 201.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.87M. Insiders hold about 48.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IGT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 4.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Dividends & Splits

IGT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for IGT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2003 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.93 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $985M. As of the current estimate, International Game Technology PLC’s year-ago sales were $986.45M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, a decrease of -3.10% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $982.81M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.09B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.26B and the low estimate is $3.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.