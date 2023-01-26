Intuit Inc. (INTU) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) closed the day trading at $401.90 up 0.09% from the previous closing price of $401.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1123215 shares were traded. INTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $403.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $385.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INTU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $500.

On October 03, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $360.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $500.MoffettNathanson initiated its Outperform rating on September 22, 2022, with a $500 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Chriss James Alexander sold 597 shares for $400.00 per share. The transaction valued at 238,800 led to the insider holds 344 shares of the business.

McLean Kerry J sold 9,000 shares of INTU for $3,852,000 on Dec 14. The EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp.Sec. now owns 14,574 shares after completing the transaction at $428.00 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Chriss James Alexander, who serves as the EVP, SBSEG of the company, sold 1,545 shares for $407.89 each. As a result, the insider received 630,190 and left with 344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intuit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTU has reached a high of $579.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $339.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 393.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 411.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INTU traded about 1.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INTU traded about 1.45M shares per day. A total of 281.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.91M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for INTU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.30M, compared to 2.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Dividends & Splits

INTU’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.12, up from 2.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.67. The current Payout Ratio is 40.80% for INTU, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.72 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.69 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.26 and $13.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.74. EPS for the following year is $15.89, with 21 analysts recommending between $17.33 and $14.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.73B, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.28B and the low estimate is $14.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.