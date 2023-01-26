Invest in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) closed at $13.22 in the last session, down -1.27% from day before closing price of $13.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1303502 shares were traded. FOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FOLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when Rosenberg Ellen sold 31,839 shares for $13.32 per share. The transaction valued at 424,006 led to the insider holds 332,345 shares of the business.

Clark David Michael sold 7,382 shares of FOLD for $99,657 on Jan 18. The Chief People Officer now owns 241,067 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Quimi Daphne, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,923 shares for $13.00 each. As a result, the insider received 89,999 and left with 398,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOLD has reached a high of $13.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FOLD traded on average about 2.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 289.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.96M. Shares short for FOLD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.78M with a Short Ratio of 20.14M, compared to 22.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $84.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.76M to a low estimate of $80.1M. As of the current estimate, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.55M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.37M, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $421.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $325.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $340.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $305.51M, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $471.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $617M and the low estimate is $384.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.