Invest in ASAP Inc. (ASAP) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ: ASAP) closed at $0.42 in the last session, down -27.79% from day before closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1616 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1982991 shares were traded. ASAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3821.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Green Jonathan sold 31,901 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 15,434 led to the insider holds 356,285 shares of the business.

Green Jonathan sold 8,149 shares of ASAP for $4,270 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 388,186 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Green Jonathan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 52,623 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider received 26,485 and left with 396,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAP has reached a high of $12.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8685, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6045.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASAP traded on average about 620.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 787.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.01M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company.