Invest in Discover Financial Services (DFS) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $111.49 in the prior trading day, Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) closed at $114.90, up 3.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3578018 shares were traded. DFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DFS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $120 from $115 previously.

On November 21, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $120.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on November 21, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Moskow Michael H sold 1,291 shares for $105.10 per share. The transaction valued at 135,684 led to the insider holds 51,596 shares of the business.

Kolsky Shifra sold 800 shares of DFS for $101,600 on Feb 15. The SVP, Controller & CAO now owns 2,450 shares after completing the transaction at $127.00 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Greene John, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,443 shares for $127.95 each. As a result, the insider received 568,464 and left with 26,613 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Discover’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DFS has reached a high of $129.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 273.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.25M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DFS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.54M with a Short Ratio of 4.70M, compared to 3.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DFS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.76, compared to 2.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.14.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.11 and a low estimate of $2.82, while EPS last year was $3.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.89, with high estimates of $5.1 and low estimates of $2.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.83 and $14.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.37. EPS for the following year is $14.2, with 21 analysts recommending between $15.49 and $11.99.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $3.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.72B to a low estimate of $3.4B. As of the current estimate, Discover Financial Services’s year-ago sales were $2.94B, an estimated increase of 23.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.5B, an increase of 20.70% less than the figure of $23.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.13B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.09B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.15B and the low estimate is $13.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.