Invest in Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $4.82 in the prior trading day, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) closed at $4.88, up 1.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12106620 shares were traded. KGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7600.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KGC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kinross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KGC has reached a high of $6.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3018, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0588.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.25B. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KGC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 60.26M with a Short Ratio of 47.22M, compared to 55.55M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KGC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.06, compared to 0.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $954.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $883M. As of the current estimate, Kinross Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated decrease of -17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $970.85M, a decrease of -18.80% less than the figure of -$17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $878.23M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21B, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.66B and the low estimate is $4.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.