Investing in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.56, down -3.93% from its previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0228 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522480 shares were traded. SXTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5790 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5285.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SXTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SXTC has reached a high of $9.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6011, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0054.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SXTC traded 722.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 700.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.31M. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SXTC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 51.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 124.55k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.