Investing in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) closed at $463.29 up 0.87% from its previous closing price of $459.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1141059 shares were traded. NOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $466.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $457.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Northrop Grumman Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $375 from $440 previously.

On December 08, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $544.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $490.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Jones Thomas H sold 167 shares for $526.00 per share. The transaction valued at 87,842 led to the insider holds 3,151 shares of the business.

Caylor Mark A sold 1,065 shares of NOC for $551,827 on Nov 04. The CVP & Pres, Mission Systems now owns 13,428 shares after completing the transaction at $518.15 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, CHESTON SHEILA C., who serves as the Corp. VP & General Counsel of the company, sold 4,025 shares for $473.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,907,810 and left with 25,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northrop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOC has reached a high of $556.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $364.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 514.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 486.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOC has traded an average of 978.59K shares per day and 1.51M over the past ten days. A total of 154.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NOC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 1.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NOC is 6.92, from 5.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55. The current Payout Ratio is 18.70% for NOC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:9035 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.71 and a low estimate of $6.16, while EPS last year was $6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.91, with high estimates of $6.74 and low estimates of $4.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.1 and $24.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.7. EPS for the following year is $25.76, with 20 analysts recommending between $28.46 and $20.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.81B to a low estimate of $9.27B. As of the current estimate, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.64B, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.19B, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.01B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.67B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.99B and the low estimate is $37.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.