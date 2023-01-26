Investing in Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Pinterest Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.12, up 1.12% from its previous closing price of $25.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8421787 shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PINS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $30.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Silbermann Benjamin sold 23,704 shares for $26.50 per share. The transaction valued at 628,156 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Silbermann Benjamin sold 150,000 shares of PINS for $4,002,000 on Jan 12. The Executive Chairman, Co-F now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $26.68 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Silbermann Benjamin, who serves as the Executive Chairman, Co-F of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $26.50 each. As a result, the insider received 3,975,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinterest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 187.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $30.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PINS traded 12.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 669.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.72M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.39M with a Short Ratio of 29.79M, compared to 24.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 26 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 26 analysts expect revenue to total $884.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $977.03M to a low estimate of $778.2M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $846.65M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $633.52M, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $687.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $600.3M.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.56B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.