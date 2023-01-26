Is Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $143.14 in the prior trading day, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) closed at $141.50, down -1.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26503005 shares were traded. META stock price reached its highest trading level at $143.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of META by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, New Street on January 04, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145.

On December 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $115 to $150.

Itau BBA Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on November 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $102.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares for $135.71 per share. The transaction valued at 46,413 led to the insider holds 24,793 shares of the business.

Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares of META for $44,812 on Jan 11. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 25,135 shares after completing the transaction at $131.03 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Newstead Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 342 shares for $127.40 each. As a result, the insider received 43,571 and left with 25,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $328.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 154.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 43.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 25.53M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.21B. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25.87M with a Short Ratio of 29.29M, compared to 29.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 39 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.22 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $3.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $2.84 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.6 and $8.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.35. EPS for the following year is $8.53, with 53 analysts recommending between $15.69 and $4.96.

Revenue Estimates

39 analysts predict $31.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.48B to a low estimate of $30.01B. As of the current estimate, Meta Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.67B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.75B, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.98B.

A total of 50 analysts have provided revenue estimates for META’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $114.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $116.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.93B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 51 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.47B and the low estimate is $116.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.