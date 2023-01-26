Is this a Prime Time To acquire Alcoa Corporation (AA) stock

The price of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) closed at $52.19 in the last session, down -1.29% from day before closing price of $52.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4576665 shares were traded. AA stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 19, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $42 from $41 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $56.

On October 07, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on October 07, 2022, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Slaven John D sold 28,326 shares for $75.33 per share. The transaction valued at 2,133,761 led to the insider holds 54,730 shares of the business.

Elam Harden Sonya sold 1,317 shares of AA for $102,970 on Feb 18. The EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer now owns 33,484 shares after completing the transaction at $78.19 per share. On Feb 04, another insider, Beerman Molly S., who serves as the Senior VP & Controller of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $64.53 each. As a result, the insider received 806,606 and left with 27,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AA has reached a high of $98.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AA traded on average about 5.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 179.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.11M, compared to 9.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.52% and a Short% of Float of 5.10%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AA is 0.40, which was 0.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%. The current Payout Ratio is 5.70% for AA, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1000:801 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$1.1, while EPS last year was $2.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.25 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.49. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 11 analysts recommending between $11.11 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.84B to a low estimate of $2.5B. As of the current estimate, Alcoa Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.34B, an estimated decrease of -20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.81B, a decrease of -18.40% over than the figure of -$20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.53B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.15B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.63B and the low estimate is $10.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.