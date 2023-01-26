Is this a Prime Time To acquire Matador Resources Company (MTDR) stock

After finishing at $63.45 in the prior trading day, Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) closed at $65.98, up 3.99%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1522958 shares were traded. MTDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.16.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTDR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 20, 2022, with a $72 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Ehrman Monika U bought 200 shares for $57.32 per share. The transaction valued at 11,465 led to the insider holds 30,203 shares of the business.

Ehrman Monika U bought 200 shares of MTDR for $10,302 on May 04. The Director now owns 27,963 shares after completing the transaction at $51.51 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Matador’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTDR has reached a high of $73.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 994.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 876.58k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 118.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.12M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTDR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.33M with a Short Ratio of 7.74M, compared to 8.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.05% and a Short% of Float of 10.08%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MTDR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.03, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.45, with high estimates of $3.23 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.11 and $9.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.67. EPS for the following year is $9.5, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.66 and $7.65.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $733.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $818.8M to a low estimate of $666M. As of the current estimate, Matador Resources Company’s year-ago sales were $566.36M, an estimated increase of 29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $738.38M, an increase of 30.50% over than the figure of $29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $873.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $626.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 83.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.53B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.