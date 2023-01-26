It’s a good day to be an Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) shareholder

In the latest session, Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) closed at $121.54 down -0.19% from its previous closing price of $121.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2117006 shares were traded. ANET stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arista Networks Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $164 from $126 previously.

On November 01, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $105 to $150.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $185 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Duda Kenneth sold 19,500 shares for $114.69 per share. The transaction valued at 2,236,429 led to the insider holds 244,100 shares of the business.

Duda Kenneth sold 20,000 shares of ANET for $2,293,861 on Jan 10. The CTO and SVP Software Eng. now owns 3,244 shares after completing the transaction at $114.69 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, McCool John F, who serves as the Chief Platform Officer of the company, sold 996 shares for $122.91 each. As a result, the insider received 122,418 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $143.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANET has traded an average of 2.29M shares per day and 1.93M over the past ten days. A total of 304.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 3.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.13 and $3.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.02. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 24 analysts recommending between $5.11 and $4.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Arista Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $748.7M, an estimated increase of 41.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 32.40% less than the figure of $41.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $947.86M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.95B and the low estimate is $4.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.