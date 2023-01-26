It’s a good day to be an TORM plc (TRMD) shareholder

As of close of business last night, TORM plc’s stock clocked out at $23.93, down -3.51% from its previous closing price of $24.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579559 shares were traded. TRMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.50.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TORM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRMD has reached a high of $31.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRMD traded 271.95K shares on average per day over the past three months and 226.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.63M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.26% stake in the company. Shares short for TRMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 454.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 184.75k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $152.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $152.2M to a low estimate of $152.2M. As of the current estimate, TORM plc’s year-ago sales were $163.7M, an estimated decrease of -7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.7M, an increase of 67.20% over than the figure of -$7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $175.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $602.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $602.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $602.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $747.36M, down -19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $764.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $764.8M and the low estimate is $764.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.