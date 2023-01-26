It’s an appealing income play to consider Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

After finishing at $8.52 in the prior trading day, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) closed at $8.50, down -0.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1175304 shares were traded. BVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BVN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $11.10 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Compania’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BVN has reached a high of $12.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 253.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 248.91M. Insiders hold about 37.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BVN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.08M with a Short Ratio of 11.05M, compared to 9.32M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BVN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.07 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BVN, which recently paid a dividend on May 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 22, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $726.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $761.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $900.45M, down -15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $738.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $825M and the low estimate is $666.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.