It’s an appealing income play to consider Manchester United plc (MANU)

The price of Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) closed at $23.37 in the last session, up 3.18% from day before closing price of $22.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1015695 shares were traded. MANU stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MANU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MANU has reached a high of $25.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MANU traded on average about 2.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 772.24k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 163.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.36M. Insiders hold about 5.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MANU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.19M, compared to 1.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MANU is 0.18, which was 0.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$7.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $151.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $151.51M to a low estimate of $151.51M. As of the current estimate, Manchester United plc’s year-ago sales were $169.88M, an estimated decrease of -10.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $693.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $692.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $693.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $678.66M, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $771.52M and the low estimate is $739.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.