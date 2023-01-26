It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) stock

The closing price of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) was $64.25 for the day, down -1.61% from the previous closing price of $65.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3145156 shares were traded. EXAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EXAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $35.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $55.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Condella Sarah sold 1,000 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 85,090 shares of the business.

Cunningham Everett sold 16,872 shares of EXAS for $529,275 on Oct 12. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 18,654 shares after completing the transaction at $31.37 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Baranick Brian, who serves as the Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology of the company, sold 984 shares for $47.12 each. As a result, the insider received 46,366 and left with 4,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has reached a high of $84.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.78.

Shares Statistics:

EXAS traded an average of 2.70M shares per day over the past three months and 3.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 177.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.12M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.62M with a Short Ratio of 11.49M, compared to 11.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.91 and a low estimate of -$1.23, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.19, with high estimates of -$0.97 and low estimates of -$1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.71 and -$4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.2. EPS for the following year is -$3.34, with 16 analysts recommending between -$2.32 and -$4.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $524M to a low estimate of $496.1M. As of the current estimate, Exact Sciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $456.38M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $504.48M, an increase of 6.50% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $545M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $490.64M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.