It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) stock

The closing price of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) was $58.70 for the day, down -0.53% from the previous closing price of $59.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1187815 shares were traded. GFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.85.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GFS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on March 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $72.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFS has reached a high of $79.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.03.

Shares Statistics:

GFS traded an average of 2.18M shares per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 545.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 543.48M. Shares short for GFS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.52M with a Short Ratio of 14.56M, compared to 13.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 17.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $2.05B. As of the current estimate, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.7B, an estimated increase of 20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.09B, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.03B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.58B, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.72B and the low estimate is $7.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.