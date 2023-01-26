RITM (Rithm Capital Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $9.23 in the prior trading day, Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) closed at $9.21, down -0.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2791074 shares were traded. RITM stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RITM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On September 30, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rithm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RITM has reached a high of $11.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 473.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 470.95M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RITM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.01M with a Short Ratio of 9.53M, compared to 7.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.51.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $233.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $311.1M to a low estimate of $185M. As of the current estimate, Rithm Capital Corp.’s year-ago sales were $190.63M, an estimated increase of 22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $247.16M, an increase of 13.60% less than the figure of $22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $334.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RITM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $803M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $917.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $810.9M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $792M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.