SQSP (Squarespace Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Squarespace Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.87, up 2.74% from its previous closing price of $22.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 745839 shares were traded. SQSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SQSP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $21.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 13, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Index Venture Growth Associate sold 668,902 shares for $20.10 per share. The transaction valued at 13,444,930 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Index Ventures Growth I Parall sold 13,314 shares of SQSP for $284,037 on Dec 02. The 10% Owner now owns 44,481 shares after completing the transaction at $21.33 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Index Ventures Growth I Parall, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 89,325 shares for $21.33 each. As a result, the insider received 1,905,633 and left with 298,419 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQSP has reached a high of $34.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SQSP traded 563.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 657.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.73M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SQSP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 1.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 6.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.73 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $867M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $857.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $861.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $784.04M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $967.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $999.8M and the low estimate is $937.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.