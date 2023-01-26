The name PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) closed at $68.78 up 0.16% from its previous closing price of $68.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 685655 shares were traded. PDCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PDC Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 137.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $97.

On December 12, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $68.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $74.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Meyers R Scott sold 2,500 shares for $67.45 per share. The transaction valued at 168,625 led to the insider holds 166,690 shares of the business.

Peterson Lynn A sold 7,000 shares of PDCE for $468,234 on Jan 17. The Director now owns 247,167 shares after completing the transaction at $66.89 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, BROOKMAN BARTON R JR, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $62.49 each. As a result, the insider received 124,972 and left with 363,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PDC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCE has reached a high of $88.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PDCE has traded an average of 838.87K shares per day and 665k over the past ten days. A total of 94.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.95M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.39M, compared to 5.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 6.88%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PDCE is 1.40, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.52 and a low estimate of $3.38, while EPS last year was $2.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.04, with high estimates of $7.38 and low estimates of $3.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.6 and $15.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.39. EPS for the following year is $18.53, with 10 analysts recommending between $24.31 and $14.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.02B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $921.5M. As of the current estimate, PDC Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486.36M, an estimated increase of 109.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $975.96M, an increase of 14.20% less than the figure of $109.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $858M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 100.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.43B and the low estimate is $3.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.